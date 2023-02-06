Being Kissed in a Dream. What does it mean to be kissed in a dream? What is the meaning?

Kissing in a dream is called a change of place and place. The dreamer can go somewhere for vacation or for work. This road is auspicious and clean, it is considered as the way that the dreamer will go out with pleasure, whether for business or for vacation.

To see that you are kissed in your dream

It is said that the dreamer will receive a marriage proposal from the person he loves and will fly from happiness to the air, and experience the best feelings of his life. The dreamer will enter the world house with his soul mate.

To be kissed by a man in a dream

It is interpreted as hearing good words and getting good news. If the dreamer sees that his boyfriend kisses him, it indicates that there will be goodness from him. This person will live a very good family life in the future.

Being kissed on the lip in a dream

It means that the dreams and dreams of the person who sees being kissed on the lips in a dream will come true. The dreamer will achieve his wish. It is also considered as establishing intimacy. The dreamer will establish close friendships and real friendships.

To be kissed on the cheek in a dream

It represents gaining food, abundance and halal bite. It means that good days are coming for the dream owner, which will be very profitable, and other fortunes will come with it.

Hugging in a dream

While hugging a loved one in a dream indicates health, happiness and a happy life with him, hugging another person is interpreted as the emergence of health problems.

