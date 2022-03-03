What is the meaning of being slandered in a dream?

It signifies staying behind the things that are good for the dreamer, experiencing misfortunes that will follow for a while, and encountering bad people. Because of these people, the dreamer is close to dangers and troubles.

To be slandered in a dream means bad luck. The life of the dreamer, which is going well, gets affected by eyes of evil, and therefore everything turns upside down thanks to the negative energy of these people and his life begins to watch in a bad way. The dreamer becomes unhappy and pessimistic for a while.

Seeing that the dreamer has been slandered indicates good luck. It is interpreted to do good deeds in the way of truth and to be accepted. It means that the dreamer will get rid of his heartache and heaviness with a charity or help he will give, and his heart will be filled with peace.

Slander in a dream

It is interpreted as bad thoughts and bad intentions, unlawful gain, straying from the right path, infecting troubled people and cooperating with them.

Being accused of theft in a dream

For the dreamer, it is referred to the difficulty he will fall into and to make a long effort to get out of this situation. The dreamer will be held responsible for a job and therefore his name will be badly mentioned in the society.

Seeing injustice in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer finds goodness, encounters people from whom he will benefit, and he will be happy. However, if the dreamer does the wrong himself, then it is said that he unintentionally fronts to the haram.

Lying in a dream

While it means that the dreamer knowingly and willingly participates in a sin, it sometimes refers to pure people who do not know what they are doing.