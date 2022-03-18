Breastfeeding a girl in a dream is a sign that you will become one of the beloved servants of Allah as a result of a great charity and reach a high rank, that you will always be known for your honor and loyalty, that each step taken will bring more blessings to the person, and that you will live in good health and without the face of poverty. .

It states that for single people, their lives will be better than their predictions and dreams, and that they will marry an older, important statesman who will cherish them. It indicates that as a result of the importance given to the spiritual life of the dreamer, he will not spare any kind of help as much as he can, he will constantly help the poor and needy, the sick or needy, he will work in social affairs and his rewards will increase.

It is a dream that gives the good news that married people will have a very happy life with their spouses and children, and their families will always give their shoulders and their backs will not fall. While it means giving birth to a daughter for pregnant women, it is also a harbinger of a surprise pregnancy for married women who do not have children.

Breastfeeding someone else’s girl in a dream

By seeing the mistake of a loved one and intervening, it means saving that person from a big trouble and turning him back from the brink of a great disaster. The dream, which is the harbinger of doing great good, good deeds and prayers to be received, indicates that a person always acts out of the fear of Allah, never touches what does not belong to him, as well as will protect the rights of others, and will hold important public duties such as a judge, lawyer or policeman.

Breastfeeding a crying girl in a dream

It means doing something for the benefit of the society, making an invention that will heal the sick and earning rewards by helping the poor. The dream, which means that the sustenance will not be cut, is also interpreted that an honorable life will immortalize the person's name and will always be remembered for his goodness.

Psychological interpretation of Breastfeeding a girl in a dream

As it points to the longing for a child, it is also an expression of the ongoing mourning of those who have lost their children. It means that the person is longing for a child and cannot relieve the emptiness and pain inside.