To see a broken plate in a dream indicates that the life of the person who sees the dream will be purified from all the troubles up to that point and will pass more peacefully and as well as he wants. Breaking a plate in a dream emphasizes a turning point.

Breaking a plate in a dream indicates a turning point, it is also a harbinger of the end of the mishaps and sad situations in the past. The dream, which points to good developments that will happen in a very short time, is also interpreted as receiving news of the death of a close person, according to some dream scholars. If the plate is full and when it is broken, if the contents are scattered on the ground, it is interpreted that the person will catch a deadly disease.

Seeing that you are breaking a plate in a dream

When a person breaks a plate in a dream, it means that he will make actions, words and behaviors that will make upset the people around him. Seeing someone else breaking a plate is also a sign of trouble due to external factors.

Seeing a plate in a dream

A plate seen in a dream portends positive developments and good fortune in one's life. At the same time, it is interpreted as meeting with a state official. It is also interpreted that an issue with a delayed solution will be clarified.

Seeing an empty plate in a dream

An empty plate means that the person will experience great financial losses and fall into a poor life. If the plate is full, it indicates wealth, possessions, and abundance. The plate made of glass seen indicates that the person is not able to see the peace and happiness he is looking for even though it is in front of his eyes, and he wanders around in the wrong places. If the plate you see is made of paper, you will have a healthy life. Seeing a copper plate is interpreted as being extremely grumpy and incompatible in the environment one is in, and a plastic plate is interpreted as being a two-faced, insincere person and your wishes will not come true.

Seeing porcelain plate in a dream

Porcelain plate is interpreted to receive important news from a distant and loved person. It is also referred to as a gift. Whoever sees that he has broken the porcelain plate is hurt by someone very dear to him.