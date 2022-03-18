It indicates that the plans will be spoiled, and it will be appropriate to wait a little longer for requests such as marriage or engagement. It indicates that now is not the right time to achieve the desired goals and attempts will be premature and acting in immature conditions will both cause financial losses and may become demoralizing as it will cause the person to see himself as unsuccessful. Car breakdown indicates that there may be a verbal conflict with the managers or supervisors in business life, with the officials in higher positions, and the promotion that the dreamer should receive will be stopped due to this conflict.

Car’s power down in a dream

It means that the dreamer will encounter situations and people that prevent him from getting a higher salary in the place where he works. The dream, which is usually the expression of problems related to working life, expresses that co-workers are unreliable, and the existence of those who do business behind the person's back. It also indicates that it will be necessary to take a step back in some previous plans due to business disruptions and income remaining the same.

Having your car repaired in a dream

To see such a dream means that you will get a second chance. It means that in case of problems in the relationship or separation of the person, he can start again by asking forgiveness from the other people, and those who are dismissed will be taken back. Emphasizing that the setbacks and problems are temporary and should not be seen as permanent, the dream emphasizes the importance of staying calm and worrying too much will not do any good.

Psychological interpretation of car breakdown in a dream

It refers to people who have creative and bright ideas but cannot talk about their projects because of their shyness. The dream also indicates that you are very thin-spirited and that you have difficulties in bilateral relations because of being easily offended. It also means that efforts to maintain family unity and if a separation is on the agenda, efforts are made to correct the situation.