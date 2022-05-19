Cat eating mouse in dream

The enemies of the people who see that the cat eats the mouse will be defeated and they cannot harm the person. This dream also indicates that a close acquaintance who is making fun of the person or playing with his finger is noticed and that the person will be removed from his life. It is said that the people who do business in the field of business are wanted to be destroyed by the big companies but they will not succeed, that the person will become more wealthy by expanding their business day by day and will become a businessman who dominates the business world.

The cat playing with the mouse in the dream

It is a sign that a person will make preparations to take revenge when the time comes from someone who has hurt his heart, and that he will make these preparations without making that person feel it. The dream, which indicates the existence of someone who makes fun of the dream owner, plays with his feelings and talks to his face and behind his back, is a warning dream that also invites the person to be careful about this person. On the other hand, it also means that by declaring one's independence, one will no longer feel like a prisoner. It tells that the conditions will change and the person will become much different from the existing one.

Seeing a cat chasing a mouse in a dream

It tells about the dreamer's desire to take opportunities that will change his life, and it points to the troubles that will be experienced due to some bad intentions that will come across the person and put him in a difficult situation. It is also interpreted as a sign of some changes in life and a hopeless love.

Psychological interpretation of the cat eating a mouse in a dream

It shows that the person has fallen in love with a platonic one and that he takes everything he does without knowing it, and makes an interpretation of everything. The dream, which also points out that the dreamer, who is the subject of ridicule, feels ashamed, also underlines that the negative events in the past affect the person's present.