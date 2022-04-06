Cat scratch in a dream

Having such a dream is considered a misfortune and a curse. It indicates unpleasant events that will happen to the person who sees the dream. The detailed explanation of the cat scratching in the dream is in our news.

It means that unpleasant events will happen. It is rumored that there will be some developments that will cause the dreamer to feel sad, unhappy, sluggish and demoralized, and that the person will be under the influence of this situation for a while.

Kitten scratch in dream

It is expressed that the person who sees the dream will feel helpless by having his hands tied. It indicates that there will be days that will reduce the desire of the dreamer towards life, cause him to despair for his future and cause him to fall into a mental depression.

To be scratched by cat in a dream

It means that unpleasant things will happen to the person who sees himself being scratched by a cat in his dream. It indicates that the dreamer will experience times that will be considered as bad luck and will spend the worst period of his life.

Cat bits and scratches in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have to get away from his job, private and social life because of what will happen to him. It is rumored that the dreamer will feel bad and that nothing can be easily enjoyed.

Black cat scratch in dream

It is considered not a good dream. It is rumored that the dreamer will spend sleepless, tired and tense days. It is explained by the fact that it announces that there will be stressful and difficult days.

White cat scratch in dream

This dream is interpreted as black cat scratching. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will fall into situations that will cause his face to droop and brood and he will not be able to find a way out. It is interpreted that the person will feel as if he is stuck in a corner and as if he will feel so helpless and bad that he will not find salvation again.