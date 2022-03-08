Collapsed wall in a dream

Having such a dream does not portend good luck. It means that the person who sees the dream will have a bad period in which his performance will be the lowest in his profession and therefore his success will decrease.

It signifies to make a loss by entering wrong works, to lose what you have in your hand, to fall into poverty and impoverishment. It indicates that the dreamer will not be able to meet his needs as easily as before, and he will be deprived of his social life and luxury for a while.

Wall collapses on you in a dream

If a person sees such a dream, it means that he will be happy with worldly goods and gain. It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will have special opportunities that will not be available to everyone, and the dreamer will be blessed with wealth.

Wall collapse during an earthquake in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will experience troubles and problems. It is interpreted to be sad, to be unhappy, to get sick, to suffer financial damage, to consume one's sustenance, to not be able to make use of the opportunities, and to have bad days.

Garden wall collapse in a dream

It is explained that a melancholy will occur in the family of the dream owner and will cause everyone to be sad. It is said that a bad event will occur that will make the household restless, unhappy and uneasy and people will have tense days.

One of the walls of a house collapses in a dream

This dream is evaluated within the family and means that there will be difficult days in the family of the person who sees the dream. It is also accepted as probabilities and predictions that a disease will arise in the family, that there will be a conflict, that there will be an absence.

Mosque wall collapse in a dream

It is rumored that an event will occur that will concern and upset almost all the people living in that place. It refers to witnessing the black day of a great and important person, who is known, loved and respected by everyone, who is one of the prominent people of the society, and to shed tears.

Destroying wall in a dream

Seeing such a dream indicates that you will be strengthened spiritually and that you will experience change, and that there will be significant differences in the person's perspective on events and important elements in his life.

The dream, which is the harbinger of a great change from beginning to end, indicates that the person who works with determination and ambition will eventually achieve victory, and that he will get successful results from all the situations he fights for and struggles for. It is a sign that those who have a court will be happy for the results in their favor, while those who live a life like prison will be happy by gaining their freedom. It indicates that conversations will be made by making peace with an offended friend or relative. The dream, which states that all obstacles have been removed, also means being free from accusations, getting rid of slanders and being in a deserved position again.

Destroying a wall with a pickaxe in a dream

It is a sign of being able to achieve something with his own efforts and to be a person who is praised for his knowledge and skill on the career ladder. It is a sign that he will become famous as a daredevil, who does not know any obstacles especially in his working life. It also states that the dreamer who will be meticulous in matters of worship and who will not give up his spirituality while obtaining worldly wishes will do many good deeds. It is an expression that it is necessary to take advantage of the opportunities for the settlement of monetary issues and that even if the debt is paid for a while, even if there is trouble, it will be very comfortable in the future.

Jumping across wall in a dream

The dream, which is the expression of a rapid and sudden change process, indicates that the person will be surprised by the offer he will receive at an unexpected moment, and that he will get rid of narrow-mindedness and turn his life into the way he wishes, thanks to his ability to look at events objectively. People who see this dream are promoted, start a business or have capital. This dream also means getting an inheritance, buying a new house with the money, starting a business or changing the country.

Interpretation of destroying a wall in a dream

The dream, which indicates the interest in luxury and comfort, indicates that the sense of ownership is very high in the person. It is also explained as the state of being overconfident and transforming the height of self-confidence into ego. It refers to the fact that the person dares to do things that go beyond his head from time to time.