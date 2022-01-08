Coming to ask a family to give their daughter in a dream

This dream is some opportunities that the person will get. For the person who sees this dream, it means being successful in business life and getting rid of some troubles. Here are the details...

For a girl to see this dream indicates that her fortune will increase, and she will get married soon. For a married person, this dream indicates that some unrest in family life will be settled later. To give a positive answer in your dream is interpreted that you will get a new job or change your job soon. Answering negatively means that you will not be able to take advantage of the opportunities that will come your way.

The person who has the dream will marry with a good person that he is with or will meet in the near future, he will lead a happy and peaceful life for many years, a good marriage will be made, very good days will be seen, and he will have a baby in the future.

Arranged marriage in a dream

The dreamer who sees a person who comes to her for the purpose of marriage in a dream, makes an important breakthrough in the business life. Or this dream indicates marriage and wedding in the near future. These dreams point to the good things that the person will achieve. These benefits can be in your private life as well as in your business life. If a person sees a man coming to marry his own daughter in a dream, this dream means that that the girl will get married soon. If a married person sees such a dream, it indicates that he will earn his living easily. To see a rich and good man in your dream indicates a good life and long life in this world; a poor and bad man indicates some troubles to be experienced.

Going for arranged marriage in a dream

The person who has this dream must decide on one of many opportunities. This dream also indicates good events that will happen to the person. The person who makes coffee to the person who comes for marriage in the dream is appreciated with his successes and respected by the people around him.

Psychological Interpretation of coming to ask a family to give their daughter in a dream

Especially for single people, this dream usually reflects the desire for marriage. The person who sees such a dream is lonely in his inner world and wishes for this loneliness to end. This dream sometimes reflects your desire to fall in love.

Seeing to come to ask a family to give their daughter in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will have a very auspicious and beautiful union with a good person whom he has been with for a long time or will meet soon, they will live a happy and peaceful life for many years, and they will have a baby in a later period.

The person who has the dream is waiting for a person to marry and he will be very happy, peaceful and healthy thanks to this person, but that the expected person has not come yet. Maybe not for a long period of time, this situation will probably continue but if that person comes, he will be very happy and he will get married and have a baby.