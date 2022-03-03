Constantly seeing the same person in a dream

Seeing the same person all the time in the dreamer's sleep means that he thinks a lot, wonders or misses that person while he is awake. This dream is also referred to as having an expectation for that person or worrying too much about a loss that has come from that person.

Constantly fighting with the same person in a dream

If a person sees that he is constantly fighting with the same person in his dream, it indicates the existence of a person who guides him, gives advice and never leaves his side, and therefore takes up a large part of his life. It is interpreted that the person who has the dream is a person to whom he is grateful for being with him.

Seeing the same person in a dream

Always seeing the same person in a dream and seeing the same person all the time means the same thing. It is narrated that a person who has a positive but negative effect on the person who sees the dream with his deeds, and that the dreamer cannot forget him and what he has done.

Falling in love with the same person all the time in the dream

While it indicates that the person who has the dream is a person who has special feelings for a person and never forgets him, on the other hand, it indicates that the dreamer is longing for a true love life.

Seeing the same person in a dream

Seeing the same person in a dream indicates communicating with him/her via telepathy, that is, with the power of thought. And according to some dream interpretations, it is said that this person will definitely be met somewhere in the near future. It is interpreted as getting a phone call or meeting with that person.