Counting money in a dream means that you will suddenly gain great success and come to very good places with a project to be realized in your working life.

At the same time, it is a sign of realizing works that will achieve great success in the work done. Sometimes, this dream indicates that he is chasing vain works and spending his time in actions that will not benefit him. Whoever counts money in his dream will be fond of the world and worldly goods. This dream can also be interpreted as being alone with some difficulties while making a living, gaining sustenance after suffering, failures in business life, or coming to a good place by working hard.

Receiving money in a dream

Receiving money in a dream indicates that a very desired thing in life will be achieved with the support of a person. The person who receives money in the dream lives according to the wishes of the world and spends his day having fun and following the wishes of his soul. This dream can also be attributed to the investments you will make in business life, to work and earn, to the presence of a strong and wealthy man who will help him and to reach a great position thanks to him.

Seeing wallet in a dream

A wallet seen in a dream is a sign of good fortune and marriage for single people. For this reason, anyone who sees that he has a money wallet will soon get married or have a love affair. To see a torn wallet in a dream indicates negativities, arguments and loss of money as a result of some failures in business life. For married people, a wallet is either money or a child. Whoever sees this dream, if he wants, will soon have a good child.

Seeing money belt in a dream

The money belt seen in the dream has different meanings. This dream is marriage or good fortune for single people. If you have a money belt on your waist, this dream indicates that you will study knowledge for a long time and will rise to wisdom. Whoever drops his money belt into the sea or on the ground will lose some of his property or his money will be confiscated by the state. To see that the purse is full of money indicates getting rich, owning property, getting rid of poverty and getting some goods.

Spending money in a dream

Whoever spends money in his dream will receive a very large amount of goods. This dream refers to a large amount of income you will gain in business life, to increase your level of comfort, to live a comfortable and luxurious life, to improve your health, to heal from diseases, to get rid of troubles and sorrows in all areas, and to a legacy that will be obtained in the near future. According to some scholars, this dream means embarking on business or entering a new job.

Seeing a big amount of money in a dream

Whoever sees a lot of paper money in his dream will suffer a great loss. For merchants, this dream sometimes leads to bankruptcy, loss of goods; For civil servants, it can be a sign of getting scolded from superiors or not doing their job properly. The more paper money you see in a dream, the more money you will lose in real life. Sometimes this dream is interpreted to enrich, live in comfort and fulfill wishes. A person who sees that he receives a large amount of money in a dream will get into trouble from bad people, or this dream indicates that the person will incur losses due to those people.

Stealing money in a dream

The person who steals money in his dream will eavesdrop on people in real life and take their word for them. This dream is sometimes an indication of a bad man who betrays the trust. The person who sees this dream reveals the secrets given to him and therefore becomes a person who is not loved and respected in society. According to some scholars, stealing money in a dream is a sign of abandoning bad behaviors, reaching guidance, acting for the benefit of people, being loved and respected by everyone.

Collecting money in a dream

Collecting money in a dream indicates that you will encounter events that will surprise and shock you. Anyone who sees this dream finds himself in unexpected events, and as a result, he experiences situations in which he will be in dilemma. Sometimes, this dream indicates that the person will accumulate goods, invest with the money he will receive, and lead a beautiful and comfortable life with his wealth that he uses wisely.

Seeing coin in a dream

The person who sees a coin in his dream is either talking about people or gossiping about himself. According to the majority of scholars, the coin seen in the dream is a sign of gossip. The person who spends the coin gets rid of a troublesome event or defeats the enemy by failing the tricks of a man who wants to harm the dreamer.

Giving money to a bagger in a dream

A person who gives money to a beggar in his dream will spend his money and property in vain and useless works. This dream is attributed to wealth spent in bad ways, to some money to be disposed of, and sometimes to charity that is not given. The person who gives money to the beggar in his dream always has enemies around him who wish his evil but seem like friends. Because of them, some evils reach the dreamer or these enemies who hide their true face do things to upset him. A beggar seen in a dream is also a person who spends his life chasing useless deeds and leaves the right path. Therefore, he becomes friends with such a man who gives money to the beggar.

Seeing that you have money in your pocket in a dream

A large amount of money will come into the hands of the person who sees that his pocket is full of money in a dream. This dream is a sign of getting rid of poverty, enrichment and financial relief. Finding a small amount of money in your pocket in your dream means that you will earn as much money as you find. The possessions of the person who sees that his pocket has a hole and his money has fallen to the ground will not benefit him or will be wasted by his children who will come after him. The one who takes the money in his pocket in he gets rich as a result of profitable investments or spends the money in his hands for charity and increases the abundance of his property.