Defecating in a dream

Seeing defecate in a dream is a sign that the person will get rid of some troubles, especially for those who have expectations about the job. Also, committing a misdemeanor. According to some scholars, this dream is a sign of a small amount of property and money, enrichment for the poor, welfare, moving away from worldly sadness.

Defecating in public in a dream

If the person defecates in public and is ashamed of this act, this means you will return from your mistakes by repenting your sins. It is interpreted that you will reach salvation, gain a respectable position in society, or get rid of troubles. If the person defecates in public and does not ashamed while doing this, that means the person does not regret his mistakes in real life and does many sins willingly without shame.

Defecating in a mosque in a dream

Defecating in a mosque in your dream is a sign that the person will progress in a religious sense and his degree in spirituality will increase. This dream is a sign of tending to a beneficial science especially for those who want to learn science, improving oneself, and sometimes a long journey.

Defecation to the toilet in a dream

In a dream, defecation to the toilet is interpreted well. It is an indicator of worldly happiness and peace. Sometimes this dream is a sign of gaining property, advancing in business life, getting promoted, earning and position, having a fortunate year in every sense and achieving your desires.

Seeing a defecate in a dream

It is usually money and property to see defecate in the toilet. In the dream, a large amount of defecate in the toilet means a lot of money, authority, and position. Whoever sees this dream gets rich, attains peace and relief. A small amount of defecate indicates a small amount of money or some benefits that you will receive.

Cleaning the defecate in a dream

If a person has this dream, he/she loses some of his/her property or becomes poor if he/she is rich. Sometimes this dream is a sign of some troubles.