According to a rumor, defecating in a dream indicates that some events that the person wants to hide and cover will be heard by the people around him at an unexpected time and this situation will cause great distress for the person. The person who sees that he is defecating and hiding poop in a dream means that he will keep an important secret from his family and business environment. To see that he defecates in the toilet is interpreted that the person makes the right and right decisions, and to defecate in the middle of the street, the person does not know where and how to behave.

Peeing in a dream

To pee in a dream is interpreted that the dreamer will get rid of some worldly troubles. Sometimes, peeing in a dream indicates haram goods or goods to be obtained by theft. If a person sees that he is peeing in the sand, it will be shameful, he will see that he pees in a European toilet, he will lose his property, and if he sees that he pees in a Turkish style toilet, it means that you will pay zakat on your property.

Peeing your pants in a dream

To see that you pee your pants in your dream indicates that you will get involved in a disease or a fight. Sometimes, peeing your pants in a dream means that an event that will make the person ashamed will be revealed. If a woman sees that she is peeing her pants in her dream, it is interpreted that her chastity and honor will be insulted, and if a man pees his pants, he has to deal with situations that will frighten him. Sometimes, peeing one’s pants in a dream indicates that he will attain abundance, and sometimes he will buy a new house. For people who are not in good financial situation to see that they pee their pants in their dreams, it is a sign of comfort, and for those who are in good financial situation, they will make new ventures in business and commercial life.

Seeing shit in a dream

Seeing shit in a dream is interpreted as people who try to impress people with goods and money act with arrogance. It states that a person who ignores the concepts of halal and haram, while trying to gain profit in every way, will always fall into sin and will not realize his crimes and misdemeanors. If a person sees someone else's shit, his business will go bad and he will have great trouble because of a slander. Interpreted to receive news that will set everyone against each other in the family, the dream indicates that gossip will arise, that the person's private life, including himself and his loved ones, and will have difficulties due to the wrong deciphering of their private lives, it informs that he will lose his trust in his surroundings and will not talk to anyone. It is also interpreted as loss of money and evil eye.

Pooping in a dream

It shows that the dreamer, who wants to satisfy his whims and realize his every desire, has an extremely utilitarian and selfish attitude. This dream also points to people who want more than what they have, are not content with less and aim high positions. It also indicates that a person who spends money on financial matters, does not think about the end of the month and spends money for his own pleasure will begin to lead a life in need of others after a while.

Seeing someone pooping in a dream

It is a sign of seeing and trying to cover up the faults of others, supporting people and guiding them to correct their faults instead of taking advantage of their shortcomings and weaknesses. It is an expression of acting with a good heart, valuing people, never being unfair, and fearing backbiting.

Interpretation of seeing shit in a dream

The pessimistic thoughts that suffocate and bore the person and cannot get rid of them reveal the negativity in the mood. The dream, which is the expression of the problems that are tried to be expressed, also means a call for help and is the expression of the desire to be noticed, to be cared about and to get rid of the troubles.