Demolished house in a dream

It is interpreted as the person's whole life will be turned upside down and his life will turn into a nightmare. It means that the dreamer will go through worse times than he has ever experienced before, he will be sad, unhappy, shed tears and fall into grief.

Seeing someone else’s house is demolished in a dream

It is narrated that a very sad news will be received about that person. It indicates that the person whose house is destroyed in the dream will experience a very painful event and the people around him will be very upset about the calamity he will experience and he will be destroyed.

Seeing your house is demolished in a dream

If a person sees such a dream, it is said that the peace and order in the family will be destroyed. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have great troubles in the household, will fall into disagreements, the livelihood of the house will be difficult, and events will occur that will leave the peace of all family members.

Seeing that your house is demolished and rebuilt in a dream

It means that the bad luck and failure experienced by the person who sees the dream will be temporary, but this period will be wearing and sad for the dreamer. It is interpreted to find comfort, leveling up and catching happiness after bad days and is considered as salvation.

House demolished by earthquake in a dream

It indicates spiritual collapse and destruction. It is said that the performance of the dream owner in his professional life will decrease, his financial loss will be great, and therefore he will be in debt, and this will negatively affect his whole psychology and make the person unhappy, sad and stressed.

Build demolishes in a dream

It is explained as trouble, grief, sadness, distress, and hardship, and it indicates that the person who sees the dream will have health problems, lose his job, and break up with his family.