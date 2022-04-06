Destruction of the house in the dream. Destroying a house in a dream

The dreamer will have very bad, destructive, and mourning days, and loss and great losses will be seen in family members. The destruction of the house in the dream means that the dreamer's life will turn into a nightmare, and he will experience great pain.

Seeing someone's house destroyed in dream

t signifies troubled and bitter days that will be experienced among the people of that house. It means that dark clouds will hover over that family, that there will be sickness upon sickness, sorrow upon sorrow, misfortune upon misfortune, and death upon death.

House collapse in the dream<br>It is mostly referred to as the elder of the dreamer's family, but if the dreamer is already the elder of the house, then the dream is directly related to himself. Nothing good can be found in this dream. It is said that the dreamer will collapse from sadness, fall into bed and then catch a disease that he cannot get rid of. It's a big misfortune.

The collapse of the wall in the dream

This dream is interpreted in a similar way. It means bad luck. It is called great crises, disagreements, bad and sad news, destruction, financial difficulties and diseases that will arise in the family.

Destroying a house in a dream

It represents suffering from both health and profit, suffering from painful diseases and sorrows. It is a dream that foretells unhappiness and sadness.

Moving a house in a dream

It represents that the dreamer will concentrate on other fields in his career and decide to specialize in other branches. It is interpreted as sudden, radical and positive decisions and good developments.

Leaving the home in the dream

It is interpreted to receive happy news, thus returning the lost joy.