Digging a grave in a dream

To dig a grave in your dream indicates that your wealth will increase or you will acquire a property for the first time. If you see that you are digging a grave in your dream, it means that you will have a property that will be very necessary for every person in terms of worldly property.

Seeing that you are digging a grave in your dream

The person who sees that he is digging a grave in the dream will get the acceptable goods in halal way. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will take a step that will make him feel comfortable until the end of his life and save himself from a great financial obligation, and that he will own a property in return for a certain capital.

Digging your own grave in a dream

Digging your own grave in a dream is not interpreted very well. Because it is interpreted that this dream does not portend good luck. The dream of the person who sees this dream means that he will experience a loss of life in his life, he will be very sad and the law will fall.

Seeing a grave being dug in a dream

To see a grave being dug in a dream is interpreted in the same way as to see that you are digging a grave. It is said that in return for the work of the dream owner, he will make an investment to live peacefully and beautifully in the future.

Opening a grave in a dream

It is rumored that to open a grave in a dream is to try to learn his art from a competent person. It is said that the person who sees the dream will learn a job from the person he saw opening his grave and thanks to that person, he will have a craft that can be considered a gold bracelet on his wrist.

Seeing a coffin in a dream

Seeing a coffin in a dream is a great misfortune. It is rumored that the dreamer will face a great calamity and perhaps spend the hardest days of his life. It is explained by experiencing sadness, grief and anguish.