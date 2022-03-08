Eating cherries in a dream is narrated as luck. It means that the dreamer's life will go well, his wishes will come true, his success will never end, and there will be no shortage of smiles on his face.

It is rumored that he will earn money, find good in the works, his possessions will increase day by day and that he will be happy as long as he lives. Eating cherries in a dream indicates that your prayers will be accepted.

Eating cherry from tree in a dream

To see this dream indicates that the dreamer earns money by working, does not leave the right path, and will never compromise his honesty. It means that a person will not touch a single bite that he does not deserve and will not covet anyone's rights.

Seeing that you are eating cherry in a dream

To see that you are eating cherries in your dream indicates that thanks to good luck, life will be as one wishes, there will be no mishaps in life, bad people will stay away from him and he will lead a life in a way that his mind will be comfortable.

Eating wormy cherry in a dream

To see that you eat wormy cherry in your dream means that the people around the person who sees the dream are coveting the person's property and money. These people look for ways to make a living thanks to the owner of the dream, and it indicates that they want to benefit from worldly goods and blessings thanks to him.

Eating and picking cherries in a dream

Eating and picking cherries in a dream indicates that the dreamer will lead a happy, abundant and wealthy life, will be satisfied with what he has and what Allah has given him, and will live without hunger, lack of money and livelihood.

Eating red cherry in a dream

It means that the owner of the dream will be glorified, proud and praiseworthy thanks to his good deeds. It is interpreted that a person will gain a solid place in the society by doing admirable works and will start to gain love of everyone regardless of adult, kid, far or close.

A pregnant person eats cherry in a dream

It means that you will have a comfortable pregnancy period and that the person will give birth to a healthy baby without any mishaps. Emphasizing that the baby to be born will be a good son, the dream also indicates abundance of all kinds of fortunes, fertile tables and an increase in purchasing power. Having a daughter means receiving attention and love from her children in old age, and spending years of happiness in the family. It is also an expression of getting the best of wishes and everything desired, and eating a halal food.

A single person eats cherry in a dream

It means meeting a good fortune, falling in love and starting a good relationship. Just as it means getting a marriage proposal or making marriage plans in the near future, it means that the person will have a wedding that is in his heart, that the love between him and the person he will marry will last a lifetime and that he will have healthy children.