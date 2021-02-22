Finding out you have cancer in a dream

It means confronting problems that are too difficult to deal with due to delayed measures. The person who learns that he/she has cancer in his/her dream needs to make radical changes in his/her current life and get help to eradicate the problems. It also indicates that the person is very worn and weak mentally and spiritually. It is generally interpreted that the coming days will be very bad.

Seeing you have a cancer in a dream

It points out that a person suffers from a guilty conscience and great spiritual distress due to a sin he/she committed. Symbolizing pessimistic thoughts, the dream also tells that the person is in great loneliness in social terms. A person who sees cancer in his/her dream grapples with many troubles and is forced to fight alone. It also symbolizes material losses and diseases. According to some comments, if the person who sees cancer in his/her dream is sick, he/she will recover in a short time. It is interpreted that the person will be healthy psychologically physically.

Hearing about you have cancer in a dream

The dream, which is a sign of bad days to come, indicates that the person has entered an extremely weak spiritual state and that his/her mental health also deteriorates. It also indicates that you have a joyless life and that you are withdrawn. Symbolizing that the person needs help, the dream is also interpreted as a weakness in belief.

Seeing a cancer patient in a dream

It indicates that a person in a difficult situation will respond to their request for help and reach out. It also indicates that they will do good deeds and help people in difficult situations and that a great reward will be earned in the sight of Allah. Some dream scholars interpret seeing cancer patients as unlucky and bad luck that the person will experience. It also indicates a period in which the person will withdraw from everything due to great troubles and will be withdrawn.

Finding out you are a cancer patient and crying

It means sun and light, that is, it is interpreted as healing, comfort, relief, healing and seeing the sun. It signifies reaching the people who will be the remedy for the troubles, roads or intermediaries, reaching the best doctors of the diseases and thus encountering good physical, spiritual and spiritual developments. Learning that you are a cancer patient in the dream and crying inside is a sign that the person is a discreet and therefore does talk about any work without completing his/her work. Learning about cancer in the dream and crying out loud or sobbing also means that the person will give good news about his/her family or himself/herself.

Finding out someone else has cancer in a dream

It means witnessing the hidden and never-known beautiful aspects of a person. In other words, it signifies the encounter with a great gesture or beauty on behalf of that person and the riveting of love and respect towards him/her. To learn that someone has cancer in a dream and to be very sad is a sign of steps towards peace from that person, learning that someone has cancer in a dream and rejoicing is also a sign of the realization of a sigh.

Finding out you have breast cancer in a dream

It signifies that the dreamer witnesses someone's bad day and he/she is seriously afraid that the same thing will happen to him/her. Learning about breast cancer from the doctor in a dream is interpreted as the boss or the manager will give you a negative point, to learn that someone has breast cancer from a family member in the dream, to be consoled or relieved. Learning that the mother has breast cancer in the dream means famine. To learn in a dream that your sister has breast cancer is to see that she is in obligation.

Finding out your sibling has cancer

Finding out the dreamer’s younger brother has cancer in the dream indicates a request from him/her to satisfy a need of him/her. Finding out in the dream that the dreamer’s older sibling has cancer is a sign of him/her dominance, becoming a more influential person and leading the dreamer.

Finding out your child has cancer

It means that the person is in chaos about his/her thoughts. It indicates that the dreamer's emotions are mixed up, which is reflected in his/her actions and decisions. To learn that your child has cancer in a dream and being ruined is to be getting rid of evil. In a dream, to learn that your child has cancer and not to care means he/she must pay a personal price. Seeing that your daughter has cancer in a dream and crying is a sign of fulfilling his/her ambition this time on a subject that has been previously failed and has been disappointed. Seeing your son has cancer and crying in a dream is interpreted as victory.