Getting Money from the President in a Dream. What does it mean to receive money from the President in the dream? What is the meaning?

It means a salary from the state. It is the money that the person who sees the dream will earn by being a civil servant. To borrow money from the president in a dream means that if an official payment is not made, it will cost the person more.

Receiving money from the president as a help in a dream means that a problem will be resolved on the document. Extorting money from the president in a dream is an uneasy and distressed mood in case of an illegal act or business.

Receiving and counting money in a dream

Receiving and counting paper money in a dream indicates that the difficulty and complexity of the business will be alleviated, and thus an order will be established, and everything will be more planned and programmed. Receiving and counting coins in a dream, on the contrary, means experiencing some elaborate and boring situations that will cause dissatisfaction in the profession or trade.

Psychological ınterpretation of getting money in a dream

It is a reflection of the routine account that the individual makes at the end of the month or at the beginning of the month, that is, the issues of receivables. It is one of the most likely dreams to see because of the inner turmoil affecting the subconscious, especially in times of trouble about money, when a person has debts or receivables or when he is in financial distress. Such dreams are among the most typical dreams that an individual can encounter when he is very busy with financial matters.

