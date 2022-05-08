Getting shot in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will believe that he has finally found the love he is looking for and that he will establish a very good relationship and live exciting days thanks to the meeting with a person who will be convinced of this.

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will do all kinds of crazy things and say things that even he himself cannot believe, and that his eyes will not see anyone other than the person he is in love with.

Getting shot and not dying

It indicates that the dreamer will be disappointed in the heart's work, that his feelings will not be rewarded, and that he will not be able to recover for a long time due to the dark love he is holding, but he will not burn again with the same pain.

Getting shot and dying

If a person dreams that he did not die even though he was shot, it means that he will experience events in which he will gain experience in love. It is rumored that what will happen between the dream owner and the person he loves will give him courage and will be instrumental in taking important steps on this path.

Getting shot in the back

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will say bad words behind his enemies, they will denigrate him, they will try to defame and discredit him. It is called being slandered by bad people.

Getting shot in the head

It portends an ominous and bad event that will happen to the person who sees the dream. It is accepted that the dreamer may catch a disease, fall into a troubled situation or have an accident.