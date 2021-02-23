They say that getting stabbed in a dream is also a harbinger of a disease. This disease is described as an important disease that will bring the dreamer to the brink of death.

Seeing to get stabbed in a dream

It means that the dream owner has an illness that will cause him/her death. Some of these dreamers also die.

Getting injured by a knife in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will see ingratitude or betrayal from those around him. No matter how selflessly the person who sees getting stabbed in his/her dream treats those around him/her and approaches them with good intentions, they will be betraying him/her.

Getting stabbed in the leg in a dream

It is the property or money that the dream owner has earned as halal, with labor and hardly. It is stated that the working conditions of this person are very heavy.

Getting stabbed in the back in a dream

Getting stabbed in the back in a dream is auspicious unlike real life. It indicates the dream owner will benefit from the other people. A person who sees him being stabbed in the back in his/her dream will be in a difficult situation, but with the help of those around him/her, he/she will be able to overcome the difficulties and will be grateful to those people. However, if the dreamer sees blood in his/her dream, it means his/her dream is spoiled.

Seeing a knife in a dream

Seeing a knife in a dream means certain decisions made. It is said that the dream owner will get the final word and go without looking back. It is considered as distance and separation. The dreamer so blinded by anger and he will cut the memories like a knife in a moment.

Seeing knife maker in a dream

The knife maker seen in the dream is a skilled man who teaches mastery to people in real life, or a manager who has risen with his/her helping to other people in society and usually has a great rank. The person who meets the knife maker in a dream encounters a man who has the mentioned characteristics or gets help from this person.

Using a knife in a dream

The person who sees using a knife in a dream becomes a person who teaches a profession to others or has an important place in the education of young people or provides job opportunities for many people after him/her with his/her work. This dream is the symbol of a highly loved and respected man who has succeeded in his/her every competent work. If the person using a knife is someone else, it is a sign that you will become friends with such a man.

Seeing a knife in the hand in a dream

The person who dreams of having a knife in his hand will have a boy soon if his wife is pregnant. This dream is usually a sign of the child. If an unmarried person has this dream, he/she will have a son when he/she gets married, and if someone has this dream who has a daughter, his daughter will marry a very wealthy and good young man.