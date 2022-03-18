Getting stabbed in a dream

It is accepted that the person constantly thinks that he will be harmed and prefers to be away from everyone as much as possible in order to protect himself. This dream is explained through the existence of a person who prefers solitude because he has lost his trust in people.

Injuring someone with a knife in a dream

To injure someone with a knife in a dream, it is rumored that the dreamer is afraid of harm from someone and is afraid of incurring the wrath of that person. But he gets tired that this is not the reality, that this fear is only the dreamer's delusion, and this dream indicates that this thought of the person has caused great harm to him.

Stabbing someone in a dream

Stabbing a person in a dream is also explained as injuring someone. It indicates that the dreamer looks at everyone around him with suspicion, does not trust anyone, thinks everyone is bad and constantly thinks that people will harm him, does not leave people around him and is left alone.

Killing someone in a dream

Killing someone in a dream is not defined in one way. If a person sees that he kills someone he knows in real life in his dream, it means that he will improve his intimacy with that person and spend more time. If he sees that he has killed a person he does not know, it is interpreted that he has done things that he regrets, but his regret will not benefit him.

Fighting in a dream

Fighting in a dream is interpreted in a similar way to its real meaning, and it indicates that the person who sees the dream will get on well with the people around him and he will break up with the people with whom he gets along well.

Stabbing someone in the heart in a dream

To stab someone in the heart in a dream indicates to be afraid of that person, to believe that he will be harmed by them, not to believe in that person, not to trust him, and to always look at him with fear.