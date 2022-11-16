Getting wet in the rain. What does it mean to get wet in the rain in your dream? What is the meaning?

This dream denotes abundance, peace and happiness in every sense. The person who goes out to the rain in his dream regrets his mistakes and repent of his sins. This dream symbolizes getting wet in the rains of mercy, developing in the religious sense and rising spirituality. Seeing rain water in a dream is interpreted in different ways. Rain water is interpreted to be safe next to mercy, to be safe from what is feared, to blessings and good events that will happen to a person.

Seeing a prayer for rain in a dream

All the wishes and wishes of the person who prays for rain in his dream and sees it raining as a result of this prayer will come true. This dream also indicates that you will get rid of your troubles soon and you will find comfort. A person who prays for rain in his dream and sees that it does not rain will not be able to achieve some of his wishes. This dream also indicates that you are on the wrong track and will suffer after some mistakes. Famine in a dream because there is no rain is interpreted as damage and loss, distress and sadness.

Seeing heavy rain in a dream

Heavy rain, which damages the surroundings and causes the destruction of plants and people, is a sign of a disaster in real life, a calamity that will befall a person. To see a torrential rain that does not harm the environment in your dream indicates that some sad events that will happen around you will not affect you and that you will always lead a happy and peaceful life despite some disruptions in your business.

Psychological ınterpretation of getting wet in the rain in a dream

Rain is a symbol of psychological relaxation, freshness and peace. For this reason, the person who sees himself getting wet from the rain in his dream needs peace and relief in real life. This dream reflects the conflicts in the inner world of the person and his desire to get rid of them.