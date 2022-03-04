Getting your shoes stolen in a dream

To see that your shoes are stolen in your dream indicates that you will not be able to go on a journey you want or that you will have to return in a short time for those who travel.

Stealing shoes in a dream

The person who steals shoes in the dream will harm a person or usurp his property by force. This dream sometimes points to delaying some work because of you, disrupting the work of a man next to you, disagreements in business life, separation from partners, not being successful in his work or slander.

Seeing a person who steals shoes in a dream

This dream is interpreted in different ways. Sometimes this dream is a sign of a person who takes away people's rights, eats unlawful goods, or harms people. Sometimes, this dream indicates that you will encounter a thief who steals people's labor, and a person who thinks evil for you.

Seeing that one of your shoes stolen in a dream

The person who sees this dream leaves a job unfinished or cannot achieve the desired result. This dream indicates that some of the wishes of the person are fulfilled and some of them are not fulfilled, religious worship is incomplete and incomplete. Having to go on a journey and return, and sometimes not being able to do this because of an obstacle while trying to go on a journey.

Seeing nice shoes that not hurt your feet in a dream

To see such a dream is interpreted to a woman, to one's servants, to the workers she will employ, to sometimes marry a good-natured lady, to gain power and strength, to have a large amount of money, to have an office.

Seeing colorful shoes in a dream

Green shoes in a dream to marry a religious woman; red shoes to a flamboyant but chaste lady; black shoes make his wife a noble person; Yellow shoes indicate that the person you will marry has some diseases.

Losing shoes in a dream

Sad events to come, negative criticism or bad words from friends, fights about the workplace, unrest, and conflicts, as well as the beginning of a bad period in which bad luck does not leave the person. Women who see that they are losing shoes experience unexpected bad developments about their pregnancy. For young girls, it is interpreted as the deterioration of the existing relationship or the emergence of a separation. In some cases, it also indicates that the person will lose his reputation, come to the fore with his private life and be ridiculed by others.

Finding shoes in a dream

It means to worry, to grieve, and to look back and to be sad. Finding shoes means that the current conditions will not change, that the person should be patient, and that the negativities will continue for a while. The person who finds shoes in front of his house in the dream will have a problem that he cannot tell anyone about his wife. There are more enemies than friends around those who find shoes at work, and it is understood that an effort is made to take over someone.

Psychological interpretation of getting your shoes stolen in a dream

It refers to those who believe that someone else has taken what belongs to them and that they cannot live the life they want, even though they deserve it. People who see their shoes stolen are not only selfish in their real life, but also those who do not share their possessions with others, constantly display an egocentric attitude, and therefore cannot establish sincere friendships. It symbolizes people who think only of themselves and their possessions and act in accordance with their interests.