A person who gives food to a dead person he does not know in his dream offers treats to people who will harm him. This dream is sometimes a help that you will give to someone who cannot attract you. Giving food to the dead is giving alms and zakat. The person who gives food to the dead in his own house in the dream is known for his generosity and having plenty of hands. Giving meat to the dead person in a dream will do a favor or get a large property.

Having meal with a dead person in a dream

The person who eats with the dead in a dream will soon be in a very auspicious environment and meet moral and religious men here. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as you will gain a benefit from that deceased, inherit from him, continue his art, benefit from the heirs of that deceased or spend time with them. If you have seen that you are having dinner with a dead person you do not know, it indicates that you will soon meet people you do not know, and you will help them or get help from them.

A dead person cooks in a dream

In a dream, a dead person cooking food means an inheritance from him to you. For this reason, the person who sees such a dream will earn money or acquire goods from an unexpected place. If a dead person cooks a meat dish in a dream, the dreamer will have a great blessing or a very large property; If the dead person cooks a vegetable dish, it indicates happy and peaceful years that he will spend with his family.

Giving food to a dead person in a dream

The person who gives food to the dead in the dream is a person who prays for the dead in real life, reads the Qur'an or feels sorry for his relatives who have recently lost. This dream reflects your longing for what you have lost in your inner world or the goodness and beauty in your character.