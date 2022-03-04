Giving food to a relative in a dream

To give food to a relative in a dream means to have the grace of Allah, to attain His grace and to attain all kinds of blessings in their most abundant form.

The dream, which is also interpreted as an increase in sustenance, expresses that the person will not experience financial difficulties, and that he will receive the best reward for his help and good intentions. It is an expression that the dreamer who always keeps his religious belief in mind will not deviate from the right path under any circumstances, and that he will receive countless good deeds. As it is a good and beautiful dream, it is interpreted that one's own family will live in abundance, his children will work in good jobs, and their positions will be high. Those who see that they are giving food to their dead relatives will do good deeds by reaching out to poor, needy or starving people, also it means that they will live in peace by receiving blessings.

Feeding a relative in a dream

A person who sees that he is giving food to a relative with his hand does a great favor to that person and receives a prayer. It is expressed that someone in the immediate vicinity will come to the house and ask for help, will shed tears, and will be relieved by helping and supporting the person. Being a balm for someone's wound also means rescuing a loved one from a difficult situation. It is interpreted as the benevolence of the dream owner, his good intentions, and the fact that he will be respected in the society as a result of his efforts to help everyone.

Cooking for your relatives in a dream

To see that you cook for them in your relative's house is interpreted as renting out or moving to a new house, it also indicates that the person will get a share from the inheritance from the family, and use this money to buy property in the future. To see that you are cooking for your relatives in your own house means hosting a large number of guests, finding people in need and helping them.

Interpretation of giving food to a relative

It means taking a step for personal relationships, especially if there has been resentment and hurtful conversations with some people in the close circle, it shows that the dreamer who wants to fix this situation is in search of a solution.