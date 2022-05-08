Giving something to a dead person in a dream

To give something to a dead person in a dream is a sign of money to be spent and money to be spent. The person who gives food to the dead in his dream helps the needy people in his real life or this dream indicates the zakat and alms you will give.

It is not good to give money to the dead in a dream. This dream means that you will sin or make some mistakes unknowingly. While giving food to the dead in your dream is interpreted as hosting guests or inviting people by giving food; Giving water to a dead person acquaintance is interpreted that that person has a good grade in the hereafter and that he receives many blessings.

Helping a dead person in a dream

To help a dead person in a dream in any matter indicates that your prayers for him are accepted and he has reached himself. This dream also indicates that you will find the right path and turn from wrongs, and you will be involved in works that will be beneficial as soon as possible. If a dead person complains about his life and asks you for help, it is interpreted that he is in a difficult situation and he asks for a prayer. If the dead person helps you in your dream, it means that you will get rid of all the troubles in a short time and you will be relieved.

Talking to a dead person in a dream

Talking to a dead person in a dream indicates news that you will receive. Means getting good news from the dead indicates good news that will happen to you in real life. Hearing bad news from him indicates that you will encounter a difficulty or be in trouble. Talking to the dead in a dream and saying that he is in good condition is a sign that he will occupy a good position in the hereafter.

Interpretation of giving something to the dead person in the dream

This dream reflects your longing for him or any of your thoughts about him, especially if the dead person you see is a familiar person. Taking or giving something from the dead is also an indication of some of the troubles that a person has in his inner world.