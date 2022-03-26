Giving water to someone in a dream is an auspicious dream. The dreamer will have a very blessed personality. The person will do useful works for humanity with what he will do in his real life.

The person who gives water to someone in the dream will make up for the deficiencies of people who are in need of help and need anything and will support them in every aspect of their life. The dream owner will take the obligation to take care of someone who is sick and old in his family. The person will only do these things without complaining and he will be happy as long as he makes them happy.

Giving water to a dead person in a dream

The person who gives water to a dead person in a dream did a favor to the deceased while he is alive. Unwittingly, the dreamer did a favor to this person and received a lot of prayers in return. If the person he sees in the dream is the enemy of the dreamer, that person has no problem with the dreamer. If there is any doubt in the person, if he regrets what he has done to him, he should be comfortable about it.

Drinking much water in a dream

Drinking much water in a dream indicates abundance. The dream owner does good things in the works he undertakes. It will be rewarded with abundance and prosperity. There will be no financial and moral problems at home, debts will be paid and he will have a job with a constant flow of money.

Seeing someone giving water in a dream

If you see someone giving you water in your dream, you will get support from someone in difficult situations, thanks to that person, you will get rid of your hard days. The person will not be able to overcome the difficulties alone and the help of this person will have an important place in the life of the dreamer.

Drinking water in a dream

Drinking water in a dream is interpreted in different ways depending on what kind of water it is. If the dreamer drinks clear and clean water in his dream, he will have halal sustenance. Earnings will be fruitful. If you see that you are drinking muddy or hot water in your dream, you will get sick or experience an event that will make you sad.