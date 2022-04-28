Going up to the roof in the dream

Climbing is interpreted in the same way. If the person who goes up to the roof in the dream has done this comfortably and easily, he will rise easily in reality, and his degree will increase. If he has had difficulties while climbing to the roof, he will always achieve success in the world with hard work and overcoming forces. The money of the person who goes to the roof is abundant, his property increases; If he has financial difficulties, he becomes rich. For those who want to enter the state job, this dream indicates civil service. Going up to the roof signifies relaxation and a bright future in every material and spiritual sense.

seeing that you walk on the roof in dream

The person walking on the roof in the dream achieves success in every step he takes. He gets positive results from his new ventures. He wins the admiration of people and has a very good life. The person who falls down while walking on the roof makes a mistake when he has just risen or achieved success, his business goes wrong and he loses what he has.

Seeing a roof in dream

The roof seen in a dream refers to a spouse for everyone, whether male or female. Whoever sees the roof of any house in his dream will marry soon. The state of the roof in the dream is similar to the state of the spouse. If it is a broken roof, a mismatched and unhappy marriage; If a beautiful and solid roof is seen, it means a beautiful marriage that will last for many years.

Seeing that you are going down from the roof in dream

The person who sees this dream moves away from his job, fails in his working life, experiences some financial losses, loses his office, or there will be disagreements and arguments with his wife.

Seeing water flowing from the roof in a dream

The water flowing from the roof in the dream is a pleasant life and a fruitful life. This dream indicates that your family life will be happy and peaceful, and good and beautiful children. If you have seen water flowing from the roof in summer, this dream does not tire as auspicious.