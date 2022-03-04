Hair breaking off in a dream is interpreted as a loss of property and money, a disaster that will happen to you, troubles and sorrows, and a deficiency in religion. According to some scholars, hair breaking off indicates deficiencies in your prayers.

Hair breaking off and becoming thicker again

To see that the hair breaks off and becomes thicker again right after it is broken indicates that good news will come from a place where hope has been lost, and that the person will feel relieved and relieved after all the troubles he has gone through. For the person who sees such a dream, it is interpreted as repentance from sins, reaching the right path after mistakes, and a great reward to be given after hardships.

Burning the broke off hairs in a dream

A person who has such a dream abandons a friend who harms him or is safe from an enemy who looks like a friend, away from his temptation and tricks. Burning hair is also a sign that a job that you have worked for a long time will go to waste or a new job will be abandoned.

Plucking your hair with your own hands

Anyone who plucks his hair with his own hands commits a sin deliberately or suffers from his own mistakes. This dream is usually a sign of sins and mistakes made by the person. It also means being too busy with the world and forgetting the afterlife and death, not learning from mistakes, morally deteriorating and leaving the old good state.

Becoming bald result of hair loss

The business of the person who sees that his hair is falling off and eventually becomes bald in his dream will deteriorate or he will face some damage in his working life. This dream is interpreted as a loss of goods and time, especially for those who are engaged in trade. Sometimes it is also a sign of minor trouble or sadness.