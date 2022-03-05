Hitting car in a dream

If the dreamer is single, he ends his current relationship and meets someone with whom he can get along much better. The dream, which points to very important changes and innovations that will occur in the life of the dreamer, it means that a new door will open for the person after a mistake made sometimes. The dream, which means narrowly escaping a disaster and changing the view of life after the setbacks for a person who is not determined, indicates that bad luck will end soon, and a much calmer and more sane life will be lived by turning back from the mistakes made.

Hitting car to a wall in a dream

It is not good, and it is a sign of a big accident, a life to be spent fighting diseases. It also portends that the dreamer will ruin his diligent work, even in cases that he can solve very simply, and that he will gradually lose his wealth due to his reckless spending and his excessive passion for luxury. Islamically, this dream should be treated as a warning. It also states that the person should not insist on his wrong actions, and that it is best to choose a life that is as righteous as possible, just away from sin.

Hitting the car and dying in a dream

On the contrary, it is a sign of great joy to be experienced, good news to be received. The dream, which is also said that all the wishes of the dreamer that he thought would not happen until today, interpreted as a good luck acquaintance, he will achieve remarkable success in a project, and the wishes will be reached in a short time in the new life established.

Psychological interpretation of hitting the car in a dream

This dream indicates that the person is inhibiting himself, that he often hinders what he wants to do or say. It is an expression of introversion, unhappiness and pessimism resulting from intense internal conflicts.