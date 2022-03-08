The dream, which indicates that you will struggle with diseases and sad events, is also interpreted that the person is chasing empty dreams and that he will never reach his goals. A person who hugs a dead person in his dream will not get the reward of his efforts and his income will be infertile. People who see such dreams stray from the way of Allah, commit sins, and their business does not go well, they always encounter setbacks.

Hugging a dead person in a dream is usually not interpreted as good and means that the person will experience events and hear news that will make him very unhappy. The dream, which is interpreted as unfortunate and bitter news, is also interpreted as wasted time and liar people who are hoped for help. It is interpreted that the person will be defrauded, he will face frauds and lies, and he will experience many disappointments. The person who hugs a dead person in his dream returns with bad results from a job he has been dealing with for a long time or from a journey he has taken. It also indicates that many efforts will fail and the dreamer is chasing after impossible things.

Hugging a dead person and crying in a dream

To see such a dream indicates that you will meet a friend who has not been seen for a long time, and crying indicates that you will receive good news. It is also interpreted as going on long journeys, the expected news will come, luck and fortune will increase. It also indicates that there will be a big surprise and there will be important changes in one's life.

Kissing a dead person in a dream

It indicates that the long-awaited work will come true and a protracted breakthrough will be made and the person will start a life full of innovation. It is also a sign that an immovable property will be purchased.

Talking to a dead person in a dream

When a single person has such a dream, he falls in love and has adventures. The dream, which also points to marriage, also indicates that the person cannot determine a direction for himself and therefore has serious problems. It is a warning dream and advises attention to the way of life. It also indicates that irresponsible behaviors and lies will completely change the person's life.

The person who sees that he is talking to a dead person receives very important news. It indicates that he will get help from the people he loves about his business and private life, if there is a problem in his family life, he will get better, his self-confidence will be renewed, successful steps will be taken at work and a brand new life will begin.