Hugging and crying in a dream indicates that there is a period in which support will be needed and it is interpreted that the dreamer will cope with difficult situations more easily with the help of his loved ones, and that he will continue to stand thanks to the favors he will see even if he is bored due to the deterioration in his job. People who hug and cry will always have loyal friends in their lives and meet merciful people. The dream, which also means good luck, means that you will be able to deal with things that are not going well, leaving behind the days spent with financial worries, and everything that is overwhelming the person will be left behind. It is interpreted as an expression that a fruitful year will pass and those who deal with agriculture will not have any trouble with the harvest, as well as to achieve the desired power, and all kinds of problems and conflicts will be left behind.

The dream, which foretells a sad separation, also signifies a beginning to be made. It also states that this beginning will cause many positive situations in both business and private life of the person, and that he will rise to the top, but some compromises may be necessary for this. Those who see them hugging and saying goodbye to people they know move to another city or country. While pointing out some changes that will happen to the dreamer suddenly and unprepared, it also underlines that it will be difficult to adapt to these situations.

Hugging and kissing in a dream

It means to come to an agreement. It applies in private life as well as at work. It is a sign that very important partnerships will be established, which will bring abundant profits, that you will reach high positions in business in a short time, and you will live better by earning good money. In private life, it gives good news that the person will marry a person with whom he gets along well in all matters and with whom he is a very good friend.