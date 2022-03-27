Hugging your ex in a dream

Hugging your ex-lover in a dream means that pleasant developments will occur, which will make the person who sees the dream smile, make his heart flutter, give him the best feelings he has not experienced for a long time.

It is considered happiness and indicates auspicious developments. According to some dream interpretations, this dream is interpreted as the private life of the dreamer and it is interpreted that the person will not find what he is looking for in his last love affair.

Hugging and kissing your ex in a dream

It indicates the longing that the dreamer has for his ex and means that he cannot forget that person. While this situation is interpreted as making the dreamer unhappy and sad, it is rumored that this collapse in the inner world of the person who sees the dream will negatively affect his professional life and lead him to failure.

Hugging your ex and crying in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will laugh as much as he cries and will be in good spirits. It is interpreted as good and denotes healing, taking the right decisions, taking the right steps, doing good deeds, taking the right path and thus approaching the goals.

Hugging your ex and sleeping in a dream

This dream is not interpreted in good ways and it is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will fall into some difficulties, get into a dead end, and get into trouble by staying at home. It is explained that the dream owner's personal problems will arise.

Seeing that your ex is hugging you in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have active, intense and beautiful days, his inner world will be enriched, he will experience events that will increase his spiritual feelings, and he will have the chance to experience feelings that he did not feel before.

In a dream, it is considered good for your ex to hug you, and it means that the dreamer will get rid of his troubles and will be relaxed and relieved. It is explained as pointing to beauties.