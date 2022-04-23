Killing a dog in a dream portends good luck. It is rumored that the dreamer will be away from evil eyes, malicious and bad people, troublesome, liar, mean, understanding, two-faced, self-interested, deceitful and wicked people, and that these people will not prevent the happiness and success of the person who sees the dream.

Seeing that you kill a dog in dream

To see that you killed a dog in your dream indicates that you will be relieved, relaxed, and have a calm and peaceful mood thanks to getting rid of the people who annoy, demoralize and cause your smiling face to fade. It is interpreted to win over the competitors in the trade life and to set a barrier to those who cannot pull themselves together.

Seeing that someone kills your dog in dream

To see that someone kills a dog in a dream indicates that that person will experience misfortune and that some people around him will suffer from evil, and these people will harm him both materially and morally.

strangling a dog in a dream

If a person sees that he strangled a dog in his dream, it means that he will defeat his strongest opponent by whatever means. It means that the person who sees the dream will achieve victory over the person whom he sees as the most formidable person in his professional life. In this way, the person will be freed from the obstacle that hinders his success and earnings.

Dog bite in dream

Dog bite in a dream indicates that there are some malicious, evil-eyed and mischievous people around the dreamer and that he will not be able to protect himself from the evil that will come from these people no matter what he does.

Seeing a house dog in a dream

To see a house dog in a dream indicates the existence of a person who stays close to the house and enters and leaves the house as if they are friends but does not have friendly intentions and thoughts at all.