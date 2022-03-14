To see that your spouse kisses you on the cheek in your dream indicates that his love for you will increase or you will get a financial benefit from him. Kissing someone you don't know in a dream means help or money that will come from an unexpected place. If your child kisses you on the cheek in a dream, he will be very successful in the following years, have a big name and help you; kissing your mother, to longevity, to be cured of troubles; kissing your brother is interpreted as an important job you will do together or marriage if you are single. If the person who kisses you on the cheek in your dream is someone who is not special to you, it indicates either the financial opportunities that his family will give you or committing a sin.

Kissing someone on the cheek in a dream

The person who kisses someone on the cheek in the dream helps that person financially and morally and is forgiven for a offense he committed against him. This dream is interpreted that soon someone of the opposite sex will want to get closer to you or you will receive an offer about romantic relationships from someone you do not expect. To kiss someone on the face in a dream refers to behaving that will make that person happy or marrying someone like him or having a love adventure. If the person you kiss on the cheek gets closer to you in a dream, it means the help you will receive from that man or woman.

Kissing someone salaciously on the cheek in a dream

To see such a dream sometimes points to emotional intimacy and sometimes to the pleasures and entertainments of worldly life. This dream is also the symbol of a man who spends his life constantly in line with his own desires and therefore breaks away from spirituality. Kissing someone with normal feelings in a dream is interpreted as friendship, brotherhood, or solidarity.

Psychological interpretation of kissing on the cheek in a dream

This dream means your longing for love or a friend request that will help you get rid of the troubles around you, and sometimes the thought of talking to the person you love.