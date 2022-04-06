Losing a child in a dream

This dream is a harbinger of a period in which the person will worry too much about family matters and must work harder to find answers to the wishes of his spouse or children. It is also interpreted as health problems such as breaking a leg or arm that will occur because of accidents because of carelessness. At the same time, the dream, which also points to situations such as problems in the pregnancy of pregnant people, miscarriage, premature birth, indicates that temporary but events that will cause trouble for a while will come one after another, and it is necessary to spend this time with patience and prayer.

Losing your child in dream

People who lose their child in a crowded environment and cannot find him, also experience serious problems in their daily lives and resentment occurs within the family. It is interpreted that being stubborn and careless will put the person in trouble, and the person will not be happy at work. It indicates that the old people will be sad because they will not see any good in their children and they will spend their lives alone, and that the young people will not be lucky because they live in a way that upsets their parents.

Losing a child and going to the policein the dream

It indicates that the dream owner, who does not look for solutions to his problems in the right place, will constantly endanger his future and be unhappy because of the decisions he makes. The dream owner, who cannot straighten his back in money matters, states that he will ask for help by opening the issue to his family and will live comfortably for a while with the money he will receive.

Seeing your child lost in water in dream

It indicates that the person who sees his child lost in water in a dream will rise to the position he desires in business life and his income will increase. In other words, this dream indicates having an unexpected property and gain for the dreamer. It is a sign that the friends that this person has are loyal people. It also has the feature of being a dream that indicates that a period of mutual love has been entered in the love life of the person.

Seeing your child lost at sea in dream

To see your child lost at sea in a dream indicates that the person who has the dream will have halal money and at the same time, he will attain an enviable life with his wealth. If the person who sees such a dream has a child, it means that the child of this person will be very compassionate and at the same time loyal. If the person who sees this dream is single, it indicates that he will have a good-natured child.

Seeing your child lost at the stream in a dream

To see your child lost in the stream in a dream is interpreted that the person who sees this dream will earn a lot of money, which will increase his wealth. It also indicates that this person will have the opportunity to get new jobs and this person will dress the poor children. To see that your child is lost in the stream in your dream is also interpreted that the person will become a sinner in the sight of Allah. It is interpreted that the troubled situations that this person has experienced in the past will not recur from now on, and as a result, the person will have a much happier and more peaceful life.

Seeing someone's child lost in dream

To see someone else's child,lost in a dream is interpreted as helping the dreamer to get rid of the troubled period he will fall into and thus to take a comfortable breath. It indicates that the loved ones of this person will always be by their side. It is interpreted that the person who sees this dream will also make very good use of the opportunities that come to him, and that he will make a great profit, and that he will carry out very good and great works. Seeing someone else's child lost in a dream also serves as a warning for the person in some respects. This dream has the quality of being a sign for the person to think more calmly. To see someone else's child lost in a dream, It indicates that the person may embark on a path that will cause unnecessary sadness and moral harm, and as a result of this situation, his peace and comfort will be lost.