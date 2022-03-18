Losing your child in a dream is interpreted in the opposite way. It indicates that the dreamer will find goodness, benefit and healing, solve his problems, achieve success in his work, encounter happiness and joyful events and live his life to the fullest.

Losing a child in a dream means that the dreamer will not have any financial difficulties for the rest of his life and will live without being dependent on anyone. Sometimes, depending on the nature of the dream, it means trouble. It can also be said that there will be some difficulties and sorrows that the dreamer will experience.

Seeing that your child is lost in a dream

It signifies getting rid of debts and troubles. It indicates that the dreamer will get rid of everything that causes him to despair and worry, he will find peace, he will approach the events more positively and put his affairs in order with patience.

Losing and finding your child in a dream

It is defined as experiencing some setbacks in the life of the dream owner, quarrels and disagreements with people, confronting many people on some issues and continuing on his way alone, and therefore making an effort to step on his own legs.

Losing your child and crying in a dream

It means experiencing great happiness. It is interpreted that the dreamer will find what he hopes for, receive the good news he expects, meet with the person he loves and get his wish. It means luck, it means that the person who sees this dream will never have a problem in his life that he cannot solve.

Death of your child in a dream

It is expressed by the life path of the dream owner. It is said that the person who sees his child dying in his dream will grow old and die peacefully in his bed.

Crying in a dream

It indicates good. The person who sees that he is crying in his dream will benefit from both his business partners and his family. In other words, there is no useless person around the dreamer, they are all people who will help him.