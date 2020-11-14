"Narko TIR" uyuşturucunun zararlarını anlatıyor
Uyuşturucuyla mücadele kapsamında vatandaşları bilgilendirmek amacıyla Bağcılar'da stant açan "Narko TIR"da gençler, uyuşturucunun zararlarını gerçek kullanıcılarının fiziksel değişimi üzerinden öğreniyor.
Bağcılar Belediyesinden yapılan açıklamaya göre, İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü Narkotik Suçlarla Şube Müdürlüğünce dizayn edilen ve uyuşturucu kullanımının engellenmesi için hazırlanan Narkotik TIR'ın son durağı Bağcılar oldu.
15 Temmuz Demokrasi ve Milli İrade Meydanı'nda stant açan tır, ilçe sakinlerinin hizmetine sunuldu.
Tırda kurulu olan ekranlarda "İlk etki ve etki süresini kovalama", "Ölümcül karışım", "Müdahale", "Tetikleyici oluşturma", "Beyinde oluşan hasar", "Bağımlılık yüzü", "Bağımlılık diyeti", "Kalbin aşırı hızlanması" ve "Madde kullanımına genel bir bakış" kategorilerinde görsel ve yazılı bilgilendirmeler bulunuyor.
Pandemi nedeniyle gruplar halinde içeri alınan ziyaretçiler, narkotik polisleri tarafından bilgilendiriliyor.
Tıra en büyük ilgiyi ise öğrenciler gösteriyor. Gençler, sergilenenleri inceledikten sonra kafalarındaki bütün soruları uzmanlara yöneltiyor. Gençlerin en çok dikkatini çeken ise gerçek hayattan sunulan kesitler oldu. Bağımlıların madde kullanımıyla birlikte yaşadığı ve artık tanınmaz hale geldiği değişim izleyenleri hayretler içinde bıraktı. Bağımlıların tanınmayacak halleri görenlere büyük ders veriyor.
- "317 kişiyi uyuşturucu batağından kurtardık"
Bağcılar Kaymakamı Mustafa Eldivan, Bağcılar Belediye Başkanı Lokman Çağırıcı ve İlçe Milli Eğitim Müdürü Hasan Demirbağ da liseli öğrencilerle birlikte tırı ziyaret etti.
Açıklamada görüşlerine yer verilen Çağırıcı, tırda uyuşturucunun biyolojik ve sosyal yönden zararlarının gözler önüne serildiğini belirterek, şunları kaydetti:
"Tırda madde bağımlılarının özellikle gelişim süreci, etkileri ve sonuçları görsel bir sergiyle detaylı anlatılıyor. Gerçek olaylar anlatıldığı için daha etkileyici oluyor. Ziyaretçiler, insan sağlığının ne kadar değerli olduğu konusunda aydınlanmış oluyorlar. Bağcılar Belediyesi olarak biz de uyuşturucuyla mücadelemizi aralıksız sürdürüyoruz. 2015'te hayata geçirdiğimiz 'Yeni Bir Ben' projemiz aracılığıyla ailelerle el ele verip gençlerimizi uyuşturucu belasından kurtarıyoruz. Yeni Bir Ben Bağımlılıkla Mücadele Koordinasyon Merkezi'nde görevli uzman psikologlarımız, başvuruda bulunanlarla yakından ilgileniyor. Şimdiye kadar 317 kişiyi uyuşturucu batağından kurtardık."
Narko TIR, Bağcılar Meydanı'nda ilçe sakinlerine hizmet vermeye devam ediyor.
