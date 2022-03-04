Painting a house is a sign of joy. The person who sees this dream will experience beautiful moments in his life where he will be happy. To paint a dilapidated house in your dream indicates that you will be successful in a job that you have given up hope on, and good opportunities that will come your way. The spirituality of the person who sees that he paints a house and beautifies it in a dream rises, and it is interpreted that the person who sees this dream will gain religious value, have a good position among people, and will receive appreciation and love.

Painting a house in different colors in a dream

The person who paints his house green in his dream directs himself to the spiritual by repenting of his sins. This dream indicates enlightenment of your inner world, coming to a good place in moral sense, increasing your spirituality or spiritual help that will reach you. The person who paints his house red starts a love affair and some events happen to him because of this heart adventure. To paint your house yellow is to suffer from illness. Whoever sees this dream is addicted to a disease. Purple paint denotes financial gain, and blue paint denotes joy and happiness. Black paint means temporary troubles and sorrows.

Seeing the person who paints your house in a dream

To see a house painter in your dream means people who will help you and thus change your life. Just as the painter changes the house, in real life, as a result of meeting a person who is financially strong, there will be radical and good developments in your life. If the painter seen in the dream is a competent person, the person in the world is also very good and ingenious.

Psychological interpretation of painting house in a dream

To paint a house in a dream is an indication of the person's desire for change or some things he wants to happen in his life.