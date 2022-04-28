Paying debt in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will get rid of the difficult conditions or illness he is in forever. A person is in pursuit of good deeds and Allah will grant him the happiness of doing good deeds. It means that dreams and wishes will come true. It is said to reach relief and well-being, to get rid of debts and sorrows.

Seeing that you pay a debt in a dream

The person who sees that he pays a debt in the dream is interpreted as salvation, his repentance will be accepted, and all his sins will be erased in the sight of Allah. It signifies having power in material and spiritual sense, attaining health, happiness, and wealth.

To see that you are in debt in your dream

It means that some troublesome and bad events will happen to the person who sees that he is in debt in the dream. It is considered bad luck, it is said that the dreamer will enter a very unlucky and unfortunate period, his business will deteriorate, and his earnings will decrease. It means that the person will be in financial trouble.

Paying a debt to the bank in the dream

It is considered that the person who sees that he has paid his debt to the bank in the dream will get rid of the trouble, suffering and illness. The fortune of the dreamer, especially in favor of gain, will increase, good works will come one after another and good developments will occur.

Giving a loan in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees that he lends money in a dream does not like that person in real life, and would kill that person if he could. If the person to whom the loan is given in the dream is not familiar, then it refers to the existence of a person with whom the dreamer has hostile feelings.

To see paper money in a dream

To see paper money in a dream means that the dreamer's efforts will be rewarded, he will receive financial benefits and his hand will be abundant. It is expressed as abundance, sustenance, blessing and that these will increase day by day.

To see debt in a dream

To see debt in a dream does not mean good. It is said that the peace and happiness of the dreamer will deteriorate, some health problems will appear, his joy and morale will deteriorate, bad people will appear in front of him, bad luck and misfortune will not leave the dreamer, the roads leading to the jobs in which the person makes a living will be closed, therefore he will fall into financial difficulties and poverty.

Giving money in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees that he lends money in his dream will be in trouble, he will have very troubled days and he will come across a person who will understand him when he is the most hopeless and saddest, and he will have a warm rapprochement with him.

Being in debt in a dream

To be in debt in a dream means that the dreamer will have tense days, he will brood over and not talk to anyone. It is interpreted that the person will fall into hardship, trouble and suffering, and will feel as if he will not be able to get rid of this situation until the end of his life.