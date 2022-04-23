Picking up money from the ground in a dream

The expression of picking coin in a dream, for example, means that the dreamer will have to work in the market in order to earn his living due to not being able to find a job while he has graduated from the university with the first rank. Collecting an out-of-date coin in a dream means doing something that will cause harm or adopting such an idea or taking such a path. To collect a small coin from the ground in your dream indicates that you will settle for a little sustenance and submit to it.

Giving coin to someone in a dream

It means helping someone, even indirectly, by suggesting something. Giving a crooked coin to someone else in a dream suggests that you mislead someone in a trivial way, for example, giving them a wrong address. Giving a rusty coin to someone else in a dream means that an idea that will be given to someone for the purpose of usefulness will not work. Giving a muddy coin to someone else in a dream will be perceived as doing him wrong, but in fact it means something that will be done for his own good. The person will realize later what a great favor this is for himself and will be grateful to the dreamer for this.

Seeing a handful of iron money in a dream

It will be a cure for a problem, but will be limited to this, and it will be an income that will not continue. It is interpreted that the person will have the chance to do a job that would have a regular salary if it were permanent, only once. In other words, it is a one-time job that will not be repeated. Buying and giving a handful of coins in a dream means that all of the income is spent on bills, rent and kitchen expenses. This means that your debt is equal to your debt. To see that you are saving or collecting a handful of iron money in your dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will concentrate all his wealth.

Giving iron money to a beggar in the dream

It signifies an amount of money that the person who sees the dream will sacrifice in order to do good or fulfill a vow. Giving many coins to a beggar in a dream means great reward and goodness. To give a few coins to a beggar in a dream means a charity work that will be done as much as you can afford, but with great sincerity. Giving half an iron coin to a beggar in a dream means that you will be forced to help.

Interpretation of seeing iron money in dream

Iron money is considered more spiritually than materially. It is a dream for the memories of the individual's childhood and the good days he lived. It refers to the coins saved in the piggy bank and reflects why those coins are important to the individual and how they have a great meaning. There is no child without a piggy bank. This habit and social behavior, which will be regarded as a social tradition and culture, continues to be transmitted from generation to generation in order for parents to acquire the habit of being frugal in their children. An coin or coin reminds an individual of a father, grandfather, uncle or uncle, or refers to the pocket money received from the neighboring aunt or local shopkeeper during the holidays and those people.