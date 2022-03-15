Pinprick in a dream

The dreamer will regret what he has done, but he will not be able to do anything, he will not be able to change or forget his experiences. The people who have harmed by the dreamer will also feel a grudge against him, and the dreamer will not be able to change the thoughts of those people.

Pinprick in foot in a dream

This dream indicates that there are obstacles in front of the dreamer on his way. While the dreamer aims to rise in his business and social life, there will be people who will make an impact on him. The troubles of those people will prevent the dreamer from doing anything for himself. Therefore, whenever he stops dealing with the problems of those people, then he will rise.

Getting an injection in a dream

Getting an injection in a dream means a good life. The dreamer gets rid of his diseases and regains his health. He gets rid of his sadness and sorrow and begins to see the beauties of life. Happy days are very close for the dreamer. At the same time, this dream indicates the payment of debts.

Seeing needle in a dream

To see a needle in a dream portends trouble. The dreamer will face some problems. His bad luck will continue for a while, his deeds will not go well. There will be unsuccessful results one after another and he will have to give up on some issues. However, with another meaning, seeing a needle in a dream means making peace and coming together.