To poop in your dream indicates that the troubles in business and family life will come to an end, you will be rich in money, you will gain great success in the works you have entered, you will get very good and auspicious sustenance, the sadness and arguments in your family life will end, you will enter the world with a good fortune. and it is said to lead a peaceful life.

Seeing that you are pooping in your dream

It indicates that you will get rid of the troubles and get relief, that you will find relief with the payment of debts, that your problems will be solved one by one, that the money you earn will be used for charity and you will lead a very happy life.

Defecating in a dream

In business life, it indicates that great works and projects will be carried out, competitors will be defeated, a large amount of income will be gained, new works will be undertaken with a partner, and much better works will be accomplished.

Peeing in a dream

It is said that the person who sees the dream will make a difference to his competitors thanks to his skills and experience in business life, he will easily cope with very risky jobs, he will help people in difficult days, he will protect and always support his loved ones as a good person.

Seeing someone pooping in a dream

It indicates that a talent of the dream owner, which he hides from everyone, is followed by a person, and this situation will bring great profit and success.

Not being able to poop in a dream

It is rumored that a person who sees the dream will have problems due to an event or situation related to his business life, he will have great trouble, he will have financial and moral difficulties, and he will be very sad and suffer a monetary loss.