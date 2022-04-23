Reading Quran in a dream

The person who sees this dream gets rid of all his diseases, if he has a problem, Allah will soon send a help to solve his problem. The person who reads the Qur'an in a dream is a person who always tells the truth and whose essence is the same. For this reason, the dreamer encounters such a man in real life, or if he is making mistakes, he finds the right way by repenting of all his mistakes.

Seeing that you are reading the Quran in dream

The person who reads the Quran in his dream becomes a scholar of high value. This dream indicates that you will be busy with good science, if you complete the verse you read, you will pass away from the world with a beautiful death and your hereafter will be good. The verses about mercy in the dream mean to attain mercy, to be forgiven, to always be truthful and honest in their actions and words; Reading the verses of punishment indicates that he should be afraid of Allah and repent to get rid of his sins.

Finishing half of the Quran in a dream

The person who finishes reading half of the Quran in his dream has lived half of his entire life. A person who reads the whole of the Qur'an in a dream will reach the rank of martyr and gain a very good reputation in the world, and immigrate to the hereafter.

Seeing he is listening to the Quran in a dream

The person who listens to the Quran in his dream fulfills God's orders in this world. This dream means not to commit prohibitions, to do good deeds that Allah has ordered to do; It is interpreted as avoiding sins and evil deeds and doing good deeds.