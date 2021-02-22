Saving someone who is drowning in a dream means that the person is very tired of his/her living conditions. The dreamer has faced many difficult conditions in his/her life and now, experiences both physical and mental fatigue.

The feeling that a person is getting old will cause him to think that he/she will fail in some works. Also, if the dreamer knows the person who drowned in the dream, it means that he/she has the characteristics of that person.

Saving a drowning kid in a dream

Anyone who has this dream will do very good deeds. This person will be a person who does not want any property and wants to do good deeds for the afterlife. The dream owner does a lot of charity work by helping people in need, completing their shortcomings. He/She will get a lot of rewards while living. He/She will also be a very respected person among people.

Saving someone who is drowning in the sea

Saving the person who drowned in the sea means that he/she will receive good news in his/her family life. The dream owner will bring happiness to his/her family with this news. The external effects on your life will be reflected positively and living conditions will change suddenly. He/She will offer better opportunities to his/her family. According to some dream interpreters, whoever has this dream will always surpass his/her enemies.

Saving someone who is drowning in the water

Saving the drowning person in the dream means making a profit in return for his/her good deeds. Water seen in the dream means abundance. Saving someone from the water refers to earning financial income with one's help. He/She will receive it as a reward for his/her good deeds.

Drowning in a dream

Drowning in dreams is not a good sign. The dreamer is now disgraced from the multitude of sins. He/She will fail in what he/she will undertake, anything he/she does will not go well. The dreamer will experience days of sadness and sorrow. He/She will not be able to help anyone and will struggle with his/her loneliness. He/She will hurt himself/herself; he/she will suffer while he/she is enjoying himself/herself.