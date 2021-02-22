Seeing a baby on the lap in a dream

Naming a baby in a dream

This dream is very beautiful and auspicious. The luck of the person who names the baby in the dream increases and he/she gets good results from all his/her attempts. Dreamer earns profits from his/her investments and enters a fertile period in every sense. If the name given to the baby has a bad meaning, this dream indicates that the person is called a bad name, being insulted in society as a result of some mistakes and acting ashamed.

Seeing a baby in a baby nest in a dream

This dream refers to the person being a sane and mature person. The baby lying in the baby nest is a symbol of a man who is strong in character, giving advice and listening. The person who has this dream becomes friends with someone who has the mentioned qualities or spends time in his/her environment.

If the baby is not in the baby nest and is walking around freely, this dream is a sign of losing his/her mind or being surprised and sometimes upset by something enough to bewitched.

Taking a baby on your lap

A person who has this dream gets rid of poverty and becomes an owner of property, or if he/she is sick, he/she finds a cure for all his/her illnesses. This dream is a harbinger of getting rid of boredom, overcoming an immoral man who wants to do harm to him/her, and feeling relief in every sense. If the baby is fat and healthy, the money to be seized will be quite high and fertile. If he is weak and thin, it is a sign of gaining a small amount of goods.