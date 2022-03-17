This dream sometimes means that the person becomes poor, loses his wealth and is in a miserable state; sometimes it is interpreted as a lack of religion, a decrease in wealth, loss of faith and deterioration of spirituality. To hold the hand of a blind person and help him in a dream indicates that the person who sees it will be a merciful and generous person. In a dream, you spend time with a poor person sitting with a blind person or chat with a person who has deviated from religion. This dream indicates that you will be with people who do not benefit you and you will be exposed to their evil. Receiving or asking for money from a blind person in a dream indicates impoverishment or acquiring a haram property.

Seeing that you are blind in a dream

To see that you are blind in your dream indicates religious corruption and perversion. The person who sees this dream deviates from the right path and makes some mistakes and commits sins. This dream is also interpreted for bad deeds and useless knowledge. A person who sees that only one eye is blind in a dream either commits a great sin or loses most of his religion. Such a dream denotes a spiritual deficiency, a religious disorder, some unpleasant events that the person will experience, and a lack of wealth and faith.

Blinding someone in a dream

Blinding someone in a dream may lead others astray, causing them to lose their faith or go astray. This dream is interpreted as a perverted person's creating discord among other people and disrupting the peace and order of the society.

Interpretation of seeing a blind person in a dream

Such a dream is a reflection of goodwill and compassion in a person. Naturally, this emotional state of people who always have good intentions towards people in their inner world and who do not have evil in their hearts, is naturally manifested in dreams.