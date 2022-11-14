Seeing a dead grandmother in a dream. What does it mean to see a dead grandmother in a dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing the dead grandmother with a smiling face indicates long life, a life that will be lived in peace and happiness. Such a dream means getting rid of all worldly troubles and getting relief. Anyone who sees his dead grandmother angry or sad should be careful with his behavior. Because this dream is a warning for the mistakes made by the dreamer. To see that her dead grandmother gives her a news in a dream is interpreted as the realization of that news or receiving a happy news soon.

Talking to the dead granny in a dream

Whoever talks to his dead grandmother in his dream should read the Qur'an behind him and pray. Because this dream is an indication that the deceased person is waiting for prayer from you. The fact that her deceased grandmother told her that she was comfortable foreshadows that she will be rewarded in the hereafter and that she will find beauty and blessings in the sight of Allah. Seeing his dead grandmother unhappy, on the other hand, indicates that he is being interrogated for some of his sins. Walking with the deceased grandmother helps her to continue her profession or nature; Holding his hand indicates that he will do something that he will be pleased with.

Your dead grandmother eating something ın your dream

If a dead person eats and drinks something in a dream, it is an indication that the year will pass with abundance and fertility and the person will gain great blessings. This dream is often interpreted as good. Especially if the food is halal and pleasant to eat. The person who buys something from his dead grandmother in a dream will get a new job or this dream indicates that he will advance in a good profession and have an office.

Interpretation of seeing a dead granny in a dream

This dream expresses the longing for one's grandmother. People usually see the person they miss in their dreams. Especially seeing dead people in dreams is an expression of the desire to see them again.