Seeing a familiar person in a dream indicates that the dreamer will hear words that will make him happy, exalted, and proud, and he will find peace thanks to the success of his affairs and the happiness of the family.

To see a familiar person in your dream indicates that you will experience events that will cause excitement and you will receive good news that will make you smile. It means that the expectations of the dreamer will come true, and it is interpreted that the person will have the chance to hear what they want to hear and see what they want to see.

Seeing the death of a familiar person in a dream

Contrary to the dream, it means that the dreamer will learn that the person's health, pleasure, earnings and life are all right. It means that the dreamer will receive news that he will be very happy and satisfied with that person.

Kissing a familiar person in a dream

It is rumored that the dreamer will see a great favor from that person. When the person is in a very difficult situation and very upset, he will meet that person for help. It is accepted that, that person will be more valuable to him and will be the person he will care for.

Seeing a familiar person while he is crying in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees someone he knows crying in his dream will share a common happiness with that person. It is interpreted that the dreamer will be included in a joy thanks to that person and will be blessed with happiness thanks to that person.

Killing a familiar person in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will use all the means at his disposal to relieve that person's distress. It is rumored that the dreamer will put himself in the place of the person he knows and help that person to get rid of the bad situation he has fallen into.

Seeing a familiar person as soldier in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will be protected and guarded by that person, he will be under the supervision of that person so that no harm will come to him, and he will receive his blessings.